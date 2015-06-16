EU to reach renewables goal, no thanks to France and UK

The EU looks set to achieve its 2020 target of a 20 percent share of renewable energy, according to the European Commission's biennial progress report, published on Tuesday (16 June).

However, the EU target will only be reached because a number of member states, like Sweden, Denmark, and Lithuania, will overshoot their individual targets. France, the UK, and other countries are expected not to reach their targets unless they adopt new policies.

“With less than six years to go to t...