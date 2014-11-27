MEP vote ups pressure on EU to break up Google

MEPs in Strasbourg on Thursday (27 November) are targeting Google in a vote to pressure EU anti-trust regulators to unbundle the company in a move contested by the United States.
The non-binding resolution asks the EU to unbundle search engines from other commercial services as a means to tackle market dominance.
While the resolution does not mention Google by n...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
