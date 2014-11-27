Ad
MEPs on Thursday will vote on a non-binding motion to break apart Google (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEP vote ups pressure on EU to break up Google

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs in Strasbourg on Thursday (27 November) are targeting Google in a vote to pressure EU anti-trust regulators to unbundle the company in a move contested by the United States.

The non-binding resolution asks the EU to unbundle search engines from other commercial services as a means to tackle market dominance.

