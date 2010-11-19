Energy gathering gives fortaste of mini EU-US summit in Lisbon

A mini session between EU and US top foreign policy chiefs and energy officials on Friday (19 November) gave a foretaste of the low-key EU-US summit to be held at the end of the Nato summit in Lisbon.

The two women, foreign policy chiefs Catherine Ashton and Hillary Clinton recited their "opening statements" on the importance of energy security for the EU and the US, in a visible effort to keep a straight face and make the meeting look serious.

Flanked by EU energy commissioner Gu...