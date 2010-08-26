Ad
France wants to scrap its wealth tax, as Germany has done (Photo: Fotolia)

France exploring tax harmonisation with Germany

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

France is looking to bring its fiscal system closer to that of Germany, French budget minister Francois Baroin has said after visiting his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble.

"Germany is a model which should be a source of inspiration for us. The political consensus in the German society on reducing the deficits is quite spectacular," Mr Baroin said Wednesday (25 August), Les Echos reports.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy intends to accelerate the harmonisation of both fiscal ...

