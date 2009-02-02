ECB drawing up 'bad bank' guidelines

The European Central Bank is drawing up guidelines regarding 'bad banks' - financial vehicles that would ring-fence risky assets held by European banks.
The concept, currently being considered by a number of EU governments, would allow banks to offload their risky assets into a separate company.
It is hoped this would enable banks to start operating normally again and in particular restart lending.
The central bank is also working on guidelines for governments such as the UK...
