Hollande sees his calls for 'growth pact' vindicated

French Socialist candidate Francois Hollande has reaffirmed his intention to re-open the treaty on fiscal discipline to include a "growth pact" and said his stance is gaining support.

The frontrunner in the French presidential elections said in a press conference on Wednesday (25 April) that if elected, he would send a letter to other EU leaders proposing a "growth pact" to be added to the existing treaty on tight budget rules.

“Budgetary responsibility? Yes. Austerity for life? ...