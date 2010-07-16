States back emission trading rules

EU member states have unanimously backed commission proposals that will see carbon-emitting industries buy roughly half of their emission allowances from 2013 onwards.
The agreement by a committee of national experts this week (14 July) relates to phase three of the EU's emissions trading system (ETS), with companies currently receiving their allowances for free.
Under the plans, Brussels has pushed the idea of a single European auctioning system to sell the pollution permits in...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here