euobserver
Guenter Verheugen (r) says more and more companies are coming to him with complaints of credit shortages (Photo: EUobserver)

ECB ready to help European businesses

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Central Bank gave its strongest indication to date on Thursday (26 March) that it is ready to step in and help European businesses that are struggling from a shortage of credit and are unable to get bank loans to finance their activities.

ECB Vice-president Lucas Papademos said the bank was actively considering a programme to start buying European corporate debt in a bid to get the market flowing again.

"It may be warranted that the central bank purchases private se...

