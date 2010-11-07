Ad
euobserver
Tuna meat ready to be cut into steaks (Photo: Flickr)

Black market loots the seas of tuna

Green Economy
by Marina Walker Guevara, Kate Willson, and Marcos Ga,

Published in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Along the Mediterranean coast of France, in the city of Montpellier, prosecutors are quietly putting on trial an ancient French tradition – the fishing and trading of the majestic Eastern Atlantic bluefin tuna, a sushi delicacy sold in restaurants from New York to Tokyo. The still-secret proceedings accuse some of France's most prominent fishing masters of illegally catching several hundred to...

euobserver

