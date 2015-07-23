Ad
euobserver
The EU executive filed a formal statement of objections on Thursday (Photo: Express Monorail)

EU competition probe targets Sky and Hollywood

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission has fired a shot across the bows of some of the world’s biggest media houses, including Rupert Murdoch’s BskyB, accusing them of breaking EU competition rules.

The EU executive filed a formal statement of objections to Sky UK and six major US film studios: Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox and Warner Bros, on Thursday (23 July).

“Licensing agreements between the major film studios and Sky UK do not allow consumers in othe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

New copyright laws to establish pan-European broadcast rights
EU court sides with pub owner in Premier League dispute
The EU executive filed a formal statement of objections on Thursday (Photo: Express Monorail)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections