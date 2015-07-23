EU competition probe targets Sky and Hollywood

The European Commission has fired a shot across the bows of some of the world’s biggest media houses, including Rupert Murdoch’s BskyB, accusing them of breaking EU competition rules.
The EU executive filed a formal statement of objections to Sky UK and six major US film studios: Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox and Warner Bros, on Thursday (23 July).
“Licensing agreements between the major film studios and Sky UK do not allow consumers in othe...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
