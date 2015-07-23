EU competition probe targets Sky and Hollywood

The European Commission has fired a shot across the bows of some of the world’s biggest media houses, including Rupert Murdoch’s BskyB, accusing them of breaking EU competition rules.

The EU executive filed a formal statement of objections to Sky UK and six major US film studios: Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox and Warner Bros, on Thursday (23 July).

“Licensing agreements between the major film studios and Sky UK do not allow consumers in othe...