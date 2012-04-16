Sarkozy wants new role for euro bank

With just a week to go until the presidential elections, French incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday (15 April) said the European Central Bank should get a new mandate on reviving economic growth - a no-go area for Germany.

“On the question of the ECB’s role in boosting growth, we French are going to open the debate,” Sarkozy told supporters in central Paris during the biggest rally of his re-election campaign to date.

He said that there must be "no taboos" in discussing the rules...