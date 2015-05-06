Ad
euobserver
The steel industry is one of the sectors in Europe that falls under the emissions trading system. (Photo: Renate Meijer)

EU market mechanism to boost carbon price

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A market mechanism, which will regulate the number of available carbon credits, will start operating on 1 January 2019. Negotiators from the EU's governments and the European Parliament reached a deal on Tuesday (5 May) for the so-called market stability reserve.

The reserve is expected to boost the price of polluting by making the credits more rare.

European companies from specific sectors – including power and heat generation, steel, cement, and ceramics – need to hand over per...

Green Economy

Green Economy
