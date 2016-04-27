Ad
Tsipras "wants to secure that the terms of the July bailout agreement will be respected" (Photo: Consillium)

Tsipras calls for EU summit as bailout talks halt

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras is asking for a summit over last year's bailout after talks with lenders were suspended on Tuesday (26 April) and an expected meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Thursday was cancelled.

Tsipras will call European Council president Donald Tusk later to request an emergency meeting of eurozone leaders.

"He wants to secure that the terms of the July bailout agreement will be respected," a Greek source told Reuters agency.

Talks to concl...

