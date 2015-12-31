Ad
Merkel: 'The influx and the integration of so many people is an opportunity for tomorrow' (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Merkel: Migrants are 'opportunity' for Germany

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Chancellor Angela Merkel told Germans they should see the arrival of thousand of migrants as "an opportunity" and warned of divisions in German society.

In her traditional New Year's address to be broadcasted on Thursday (31 December), Merkel, once again, defended Germany's "Wilkommenskultur" - the culture of welcome, which has informed her policy since the start of the migrant crisis last summer.

She called on Germans to be "self-confident and free, humanitarian and open to the w...

