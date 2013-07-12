Ad
euobserver
Trade officials 'optimistic' following the first week of talks (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Trade officials 'optimistic' following EU-US talks

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU and US trade negotiators signalled their satisfaction at the close of the first week of talks aimed at securing a potentially lucrative bilateral trade agreement worth €119 billion per year.

“We are very optimistic about our prospects,” Dan Mullaney, the chief negotiator for the US, told reporters in Washington DC on Friday (12 July).

“The goal of the first round was to walk through, cover, all of the major areas that may be addressed,” added Mullaney, although he revealed that...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Leaders fire starting gun for EU-US trade talks
France and Germany eat their words on US trade talks
Trade officials 'optimistic' following the first week of talks (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections