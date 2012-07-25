Ad
Public confidence in banks have "taken a nosedive with the latest scandal" (Photo: stefan)

'Banksters' could face criminal sanctions under EU rate fixing rules

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Bankers caught fixing the inter-bank lending rate Libor could in future face criminal charges after the European Commission announced plans on Wednesday (25 July) to widen the scope of the ongoing legislation on Market Abuse to include rate fixing.

Unveiling the proposals, which have been added to the Market Abuse legislation aimed at combating insider dealing and market manipulation, Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding accused those involved as acting as though they were "more bankster...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Public confidence in banks have "taken a nosedive with the latest scandal" (Photo: stefan)

Green Economy

