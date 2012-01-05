Ad
The forint lost 23% against the euro in six months (Photo: Johnnie Walker)

Markets punish Hungary for power grab on central bank

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The forint hit a record low against the euro on Wednesday (4 January) and Budapest's borrowing costs spiked as the Hungarian government remained defiant on EU and street protesters' calls to roll back controversial constitutional changes.

The forint fell to 319.4 against the euro, a record low after a gradual depreciation of 20 percent in the last six months, while 10-year bond yields spiked to 10.5 percent, the highest since April 2009.

Hungary, the EU's most indebted eastern mem...

