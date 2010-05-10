Ad
euobserver
Previous political statements in recent months have failed to convince markets (Photo: 1suisse)

EU agrees massive support mechanism

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

After months of ever-increasing turmoil, the European Union has decided to set up a massive economic defence mechanism amounting to half a trillion euros to protect weaker eurozone nations from market speculation.

EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels spent 12 hours on Sunday night (9 May) coming to an agreement to set up a multi-pronged "European Financial Stabilisation mechanism" after contagion from Greece's debt crisis threatened to infect countries such as Spain and Portugal. I...

Tags

euobserver

