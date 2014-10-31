Ad
euobserver
Jose Manuel Barroso finishes his job as EU commission president on Friday. Olli Rehn is now a member of the European Parliament (Photo: Lisbon Council)

Barroso, Rehn 'unfairly criticised' for eurozone austerity

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

As Jose Manuel Barroso steps down as European Commission President (31 October), one of his few left-wing colleagues says that he was unfairly labelled as an austerity ideologue during his time in office.

Laszlo Andor, a Hungarian economist in charge of social policy since 2009, said that it was member states who were fixated on slashing public spending and that the commission itself had few powers - especially at the beginning of the financial crisis - to change anything.

"I don’...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Austerity measures destroying EU social model: report
Jose Manuel Barroso finishes his job as EU commission president on Friday. Olli Rehn is now a member of the European Parliament (Photo: Lisbon Council)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections