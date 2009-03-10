Eco-activists blockade finance ministers meeting

Hundreds of activists from Greenpeace, the campaigning environmental NGO, blocked all the exits to the EU Council of Ministers building in Brussels on Tuesday (10 March), trapping inside finance ministers from the 27 member states for several hours.
The 340 mostly young protesters from across Europe mounted the direct action, more radical than the many demonstrations that regularly take place outside EU institution buildings in the Belgian capital's European quarter. They were trying to...
