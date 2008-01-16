Commission stands tough in face of emissions criticism

The European Commission has indicated it will not bow to the pressure coming from several member states and soften plans to cut carbon dioxide emissions across the 27-nation bloc by the end of the next decade.

Speaking to MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (15 January), commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said: "Do not expect us to compromise on European interests."

"Both our international credibility and credibility before European Union citizens depend on fulfillment of the t...