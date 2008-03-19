EU investigating UK Northern Rock plan after Danish banks complain

The European Commission is investigating the UK government's plan for the recently nationalised mortgage lender Northern Rock to see whether the plan falls afoul of EU state aid rules.
Commission spokesperson Ton van Leirop said on Tuesday (18 March) that European officials had received the plan from Westminster, as well as a letter from Danish banks complaining about the nationalisation.
Danish banks are complaining that with government guarantees for the bank's deposits, Norther...
