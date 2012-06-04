France to reach EU decifit targets 'without' austerity

France has said it will manage both to reach its EU-inspired targets on deficit reduction and do it without introducing new austerity measures.

Speaking in Brussels on Monday (4 June) finance minister Pierre Moscovici said he wanted to convince EU officials of the "seriousness, responsibility and credibility" of the government's programme.

"I told [EU economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn] that not only is it doable but it will be done," he said referring both to the 2013 target...