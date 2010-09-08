Italy threatens to veto South Korea trade deal

Italy is prepared to block a free trade agreement (FTA) between the EU and South Korea unless it gives European carmakers a year to prepare for the lowering of trade barriers. Meanwhile, the European Parliament is flexing its new legal muscle on the deal.

"We have asked for changes, especially for the auto sector, but unfortunately our suggestions were not accepted," the Italian junior minister for trade, Adolfo Urso, told AFP on Tuesday (7 September).

He doubted the necessary ch...