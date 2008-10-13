Ad
The result is a victory for Germany, which imports 40 percent of its gas from Russia (Photo: gazprom.ru)

EU weakens 'Gazprom clause' on foreign energy investors

by Renata Goldirova,

EU ministers have dismissed the idea of building a robust shield to protect the union's energy market from foreign buyers such as Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

According to an agreement reached on Friday (10 October), each EU member state will remain free to decide whether to allow foreign bidders entering their market. However, in doing so, they should take into account the union's energy security, while also consulting the European Commission.

