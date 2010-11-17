Ad
Bulgaria's deputy prime minister and finance chief Simeon Djankov (Photo: Viktor Giltyai, Trud Daily, Sofia)

Irish bail-out in one week, Bulgarian deputy PM says


by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Bulgarian deputy prime minister, who is also the country's finance minister, appears to have let the cat out of the bag on the date of an Irish bailout, telling Bulgarian reporters on Wednesday (17 November) that despite Irish insistence to the contrary, he expects a package will be cobbled together some time next week.

"I expect a bailout decision to be taken within a week," Simeon Djankov said at a small briefing following a meeting of EU finance ministers, after reporters asked a...

Bulgaria's deputy prime minister and finance chief Simeon Djankov (Photo: Viktor Giltyai, Trud Daily, Sofia)

