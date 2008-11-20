Commission green-lights industrialisation of Arctic

The rapidly melting Arctic is a bonanza of oil, gas, fish and mineral wealth waiting to be exploited - so long as it is done in a sustainable manner, the European Commission believes.
Faster transit routes, including the fabled Northwest Passage sought by explorers for centuries, and expanded possibilities for polar tourism also provide exciting opportunities for businesses, according to the EU executive, which on Thursday (20 November) adopted a communication outlining Europe's first e...
