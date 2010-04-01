EU commission pushes Germany to boost demand

The European Commission has appeared to back suggestions from some member states, notably France, that Germany is too dependent on trade surpluses and needs to boost domestic demand to correct imbalances in the eurozone.
While not going so far as to describe the European economic powerhouse as the China of the eurozone, the EU executive in its latest quarterly report on the eurozone, a special issue looking the effects of the financial crisis on the member states that use the euro, said...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here