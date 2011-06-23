Greek finance minister jangles EU nerves ahead of summit

As EU leaders ready themselves to gather in Brussels amid perhaps the EU's worst existential crisis, fresh details of frustration at the new Greek finance minister have emerged.

The summit was originally to focus on the issue of migration amid unrest in north Africa and the Middle East, but all eyes are on Greece and the wider eurozone crisis even though the Athens drama is not officially on the schedule.

The summit comes bang in the middle of EU-IMF-ECB inspections in Greece and ...