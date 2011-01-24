Schaeuble: German package of economic reforms imminent

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has indicated that a package of economic reforms to strengthen the EU's rescue fund, co-ordinate EU financial policy and help other member states limit their debts are set to be finalised by Berlin in the coming weeks.

"We want to prevent people from feeling that we are stumbling from one crisis to the next," Mr Schaeuble said in an interview published in the German Tagesspiegel newspaper on Sunday (23 January).

Debate on how to overhau...