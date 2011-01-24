Ad
euobserver
German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (l) has been at the forefront of Europe's response to the crisis (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Schaeuble: German package of economic reforms imminent

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has indicated that a package of economic reforms to strengthen the EU's rescue fund, co-ordinate EU financial policy and help other member states limit their debts are set to be finalised by Berlin in the coming weeks.

"We want to prevent people from feeling that we are stumbling from one crisis to the next," Mr Schaeuble said in an interview published in the German Tagesspiegel newspaper on Sunday (23 January).

Debate on how to overhau...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (l) has been at the forefront of Europe's response to the crisis (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections