Big variations in tree coverage between EU states

The European Union's tree coverage has increased marginally over the past decade to reach roughly 40 percent, but it is about "quality not quantity" warn environmentalists, pointing to the bloc's failed efforts in preserving biodiversity.

A report published by the EU's statistics office - Eurostat - on Wednesday (15 June), said "forest and other wooded land" covered 178 million hectares in the EU27 in 2010, up roughly four million on a decade ago.

The EU now accounts for about f...