Ad
euobserver
Forest protection is seen as a key element in the fight against climate change (Photo: Josh Kellogg)

Big variations in tree coverage between EU states

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union's tree coverage has increased marginally over the past decade to reach roughly 40 percent, but it is about "quality not quantity" warn environmentalists, pointing to the bloc's failed efforts in preserving biodiversity.

A report published by the EU's statistics office - Eurostat - on Wednesday (15 June), said "forest and other wooded land" covered 178 million hectares in the EU27 in 2010, up roughly four million on a decade ago.

The EU now accounts for about f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Forest protection is seen as a key element in the fight against climate change (Photo: Josh Kellogg)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections