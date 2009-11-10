Deficits take centre stage at EU finance meeting

Discussion at a meeting of euro area finance ministers on Monday (9 November) was dominated by the group's growing need to tackle its poor public finances, but the exact timeframe still remains controversial.

"Restoring the public finances and tackling unemployment will be the priorities for the time to come," Spanish economy minister Elena Salgado told journalists after the meeting in Brussels.

Ms Salgado was standing in for the group's chairman, Jean-Claude Juncker, who was in...