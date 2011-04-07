Ad
Lisbon: The government can negotiate a short-term assistance package but nothing longer (Photo: fnkftw)

Portugal has 'no time' to settle democratic mandate concerns

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has rubbished concerns that the caretaker administration in Portugal does not have a democratic mandate to negotiate a bail-out package and its attendant stringent austerity and economic restructuring, saying Lisbon does not have time for such concerns.

"Democratic legitimacy? It's not necessary. Apparently they had some mandate when they made the request last night. So if they were empowered last night to make the request, they are empowered to progress with neg...

