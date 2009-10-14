Ad
euobserver
The recession has put a large hole in government finances (Photo: Wikipedia)

Several EU states put in 'high-risk' band on public finances

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A new report by the European Commission on the sustainability of public finances concludes that the health of member state coffers varies considerably across the bloc.

Britain, Spain, Greece, Ireland and Latvia all fell into the high-risk category as soaring public debt may constrict their ability to meet future obligations such as pension payments.

Published on Wednesday (14 October), the Commission's communication and accompanying "Sustainability Report 2009" takes into accoun...

