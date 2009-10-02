EU ups pressure on US over climate financing

EU finance ministers added to growing pressure on the US on Friday (2 October), calling on the administration to come forward with funding proposals in order to secure a global deal on climate change later this year.
"We need stronger US activity on the climate issue if we are going to move forward," Sweden's finance minister Anders Borg, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said after an informal meeting in Gothenburg, Sweden.
"We have some countries that ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here