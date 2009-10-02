Ad
euobserver
Climate financing for developing nations will be a crucial component of any deal (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU ups pressure on US over climate financing

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU finance ministers added to growing pressure on the US on Friday (2 October), calling on the administration to come forward with funding proposals in order to secure a global deal on climate change later this year.

"We need stronger US activity on the climate issue if we are going to move forward," Sweden's finance minister Anders Borg, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said after an informal meeting in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"We have some countries that ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Climate financing for developing nations will be a crucial component of any deal (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections