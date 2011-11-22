Ad
euobserver
Dark clouds may be gathering over Paris (Photo: Bas Lammers)

Ratings agency raises alarm on core EU economy

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

In a sign that the eurozone's ongoing debt crisis could infect its second biggest economy, US credit agency Moody's has indicated it might lower France’s triple-A rating.

"Elevated borrowing costs persisting for an extended period would amplify the fiscal challenges the French government faces amid a deteriorating growth outlook, with negative credit implications," it said on Monday (21 November) in a weekly update.

The interest rate on French government bonds has stayed relativel...

