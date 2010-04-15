Ad
euobserver
E-waste: Criminals comb hard drives looking for personal data to use in scams (Photo: Bert van Dijk)

Data left on old computers a boon for scam artists, warns EU data supervisor

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Old computers and mobile phones that people have thrown away to be re-used or recycled are often not thought of again by their owners, but in fact they still may have very sensitive personal data on them that can often be worth a lot more to criminals than the recyclable materials contained in the device.

On Thursday, the European Data Protection Supervisor, Peter Hustinx, warned that the European Commission's current proposal to recast an old directive on e-waste - the WEEE directive, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
E-waste: Criminals comb hard drives looking for personal data to use in scams (Photo: Bert van Dijk)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections