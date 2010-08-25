Ad
euobserver
Budapest could resume IMF talks after local elections held in October (Photo: www.spotmob.com)

Budapest to restart IMF, EU talks in autumn

Green Economy
by Matej Hruska,

The Hungarian economy ministry confirmed on Tuesday (24 August) that Budapest will resume talks with the International Monetary Fund over the country's loan program in the autumn.

"The negotiations will likely continue in the autumn and an agreement will be reached," the economy ministry told Bloomberg in an email statement. Talks between the two sides collapsed in mid-July as a result of serious disagreements over Hungary's attempt to win greater leeway from international lenders in ra...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Budapest could resume IMF talks after local elections held in October (Photo: www.spotmob.com)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections