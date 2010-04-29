Ad
Analysts are increasingly betting on a restructuring of Greek debt (Photo: badcat777)

Euro area states could lose money on Greek loans

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The prospect of euro area states making a financial loss on loans to Greece should not be ruled out say economists, despite statements to the contrary by European politicians.

Governments throughout the eurozone are currently preparing the legislative ground in order to channel funds to debt-ridden Greece, with reports the three-year lending package could reach as much as €120 billion.

Part of the money will come from the IMF, an historic first in the history of the single curren...

