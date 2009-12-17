Ad
euobserver
A climate deal hangs in the balance as international talks in Copenhagen enter their final day (Photo: Matthew McDermott)

Stalemate in Copenhagen as climate talks enter final stretch

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, COPENHAGEN,

Wealthy nations at the UN climate talks in Copenhagen appear to be coalescing around the number 100 billion as their final offer to the developing world including China - although whether a dollar, pound or euro sign comes in front of the figure despite the variance in currency valuations is another story.

On Thursday, in attempt to push forward stalled talks in the Danish capital, US secretary of state Hillary Clinton said Washington was ready to embrace the idea of $100 billion (€70 b...

Green Economy
