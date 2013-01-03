Portugal seeks court inquiry into 'unjust' debt deal

Portugal's President has called into question the viability of his country's austerity programme.
Cavaco Silva said in his New Year's speech this week that he would request an inquiry from the country's top court on whether planned spending cuts as well as a new supertax on pensions above €1,350 a month were constitutional.
He said his country would "honour its international obligations," even though a negative court ruling could force the government to rewrite its 2013 budget.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
