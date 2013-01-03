Ad
Debt deal "socially unsustainable" says Portuguese President (Photo: Pedro Ribeiro Simoes)

Portugal seeks court inquiry into 'unjust' debt deal

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Portugal's President has called into question the viability of his country's austerity programme.

Cavaco Silva said in his New Year's speech this week that he would request an inquiry from the country's top court on whether planned spending cuts as well as a new supertax on pensions above €1,350 a month were constitutional.

He said his country would "honour its international obligations," even though a negative court ruling could force the government to rewrite its 2013 budget.

