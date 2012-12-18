The Russia-EU-US drama

At the eve of the EU-Russia Summit, trade tension has been rising between Brussels and Moscow. It is in the interest of both the EU and Russia to learn to manage such differences and to agree to disagree.

Brussels has threatened to take Moscow to the World Trade Organization as Russia is now a member of the WTO, after two decades of talks.



According to the EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht, Russia unfairly levies fees on imported vehicles, bans EU exports of live animals and over...