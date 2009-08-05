Ad
Brussels says "digital natives" hold a great potential for Europe's economy (Photo: printing.com)

Europe's old and unemployed shun the internet

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Almost half of Europeans use the internet every day but one third - mainly the elderly, the unemployed or people in rural areas - have never used the web, according to a new European Commission report.

The study, published on Tuesday (4 August), showed that new technologies are spreading fast across the old continent but deep divisions remain.

Forty three percent of EU citizens currently use the web every day. While seventy five percent use it regularly (at least once a week) com...

