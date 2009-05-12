Ad
euobserver
Evidence of economic recovery has begun to surface in recent weeks (Photo: Duchamp)

Economy at turning point says Trichet

by Andrew Willis,

The global economy has reached a turning point, says the normally cautious eurozone central bank president, Jean-Claude Trichet, as new economic data released on Monday (11 May) suggest additional evidence of tentative green shoots of economic recovery.

"We are, as far as growth is concerned, around the inflection point in the cycle," said Mr Trichet at a news conference in Basel, Switzerland, where he chaired a meeting of central bankers from around the globe.

