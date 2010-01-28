Ad
euobserver
Downtown Athens: Member-state debt levels have risen dramatically as a result of the financial crisis (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels examines finances of four member states

by Andrew Willis,

The European Commission ruled on the public finances of four member states on Wednesday (27 January), deciding to grant Malta and Lithuania an extra year to bring their deficits into line.

Hungary and Latvia were denied this privilege however. Both countries have had to turn to the International Monetary Fund and the European Union for bailouts as a result of the financial crisis, but the commission said they are now making progress in improving the health of their accounts.

Downtown Athens: Member-state debt levels have risen dramatically as a result of the financial crisis (Photo: EUobserver)

euobserver

