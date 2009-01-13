Spain receives downgrading warning from ratings agency

Spain became the third Eurozone country to receive a warning from ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Monday (12 January) in a further sign of Europe's economic malaise.
Last Friday, both Ireland and Greece also received warnings from the ratings agency, a development that threatens to make government borrowing for the three states more expensive at a time when governments are increasingly turning to money markets to bolster diminishing tax returns.
The Financial Times reports t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here