Spain became the third Eurozone state Monday to receive a credit warning about it national finances (Photo: European Commission)

Spain receives downgrading warning from ratings agency

by Andrew Willis,

Spain became the third Eurozone country to receive a warning from ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Monday (12 January) in a further sign of Europe's economic malaise.

Last Friday, both Ireland and Greece also received warnings from the ratings agency, a development that threatens to make government borrowing for the three states more expensive at a time when governments are increasingly turning to money markets to bolster diminishing tax returns.

The Financial Times reports t...

