Commission warns crisis could cause subsidy race

European Union competition commissioner Neelie Kroes has urged EU countries to avoid a "subsidy race" while trying to protect business from recession, saying that one state's cure can't aggravate the other one's illness.

"There is no national route out of this crisis. It would be a disaster to start a subsidy race with member states spending money not to deal with the underlying problems, but to deal with the problems caused by other member states' subsidies", Ms Kroes said in a speech ...