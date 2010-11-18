Ad
Cromwell mural - the analogy was made by an EU official (Photo: billfromesm)

Brussels, UK readying 'Oliver Cromwell package' for Ireland

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Senior Irish politicians and officials conceded on Thursday (18 November) that Dublin is in talks over a massive EU-IMF rescue that will likely also involve some UK involvement, a bail-out one European official darkly dubbed the "Oliver Cromwell Package."

As negotiators from the EU-ECB-IMF troika arrived in Dublin on Thursday to oversee the crafting of Ireland's 2011 and four-year austerity budgets, Irish Central Bank governor Patrick Honohan said that he expects the government will tak...

