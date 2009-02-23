Dublin hit by mass protest over economic crisis

Around 120,000 citizens hit the streets of Dublin on Saturday to protest the government's handling of the economic crisis.

The demonstration was organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) and was the first major public signal of disapproval by the Irish people as they feel the blast of the world economic downturn.

The country is officially in recession, unemployment is up, the property bubble which fuelled the booming economy in Celtic Tiger times has burst and popular...