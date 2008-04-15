Ad
Not speaking with a single voice makes the eurozone countries look "absolutely ridiculous", Mr Juncker says (Photo: eu2005.lu)

Eurozone countries should speak with one voice, Juncker says

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Countries using the euro should speak with one voice and be represented by one seat in the International Monetary Fund in order to be more credible, the president of the eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Tuesday (15 April).

Referring to an idea raised by French president Nicolas Sarkozy that the eurozone – the 15 countries that have adopted the single currency – should be represented by one single voice internationally, Mr Juncker said he too thought this was "the only way to go."...

